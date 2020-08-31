1/1
Constance L. Watson
Constance L. Watson, 72, passed away August 29, 2020 at Cobb Hospital in Georgia. Born in Pantego, NC on April 2, 1948. She was the daughter of Gilbert Lee and Ella Rome-Charles. She attended Pottstown Area School District. She was employed at Pottstown Memorial Hospital and Pennhurst State Hospital while in Pottstown. She continued her employment in Home HealthCare in Georgia. She was a member of Mary Esther Temple #917. She loved caring for people, fashion, laughing, and shopping. She is survived by three sons, Rodney Watson, Lithia Springs, GA; Brian Watson Sr., Austell, GA. and Stefan Watson, Austell, GA. Six grandchildren who she called her 3 and 3 (Brian Jr., Darrion, Quincy, Nico, Melo, and Stefani). One sister Jennifer Lee Charles, Lithia Springs, GA. There will be a private viewing for immediate family. Flowers can be sent to Medford-Peden Funeral Home & Crematory 1408 Canton Road NE Marietta, GA 30066.

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
