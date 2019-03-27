|
Curtis Kenneth Black, age 49 of Schwenksville died Sunday March 17, 2019 at home. He has had a long battle with mental illness and heart disease. He is survived by dear wife Christine and her beloved children Morgan, Anthony and Joe (his beautiful boy), parents Ken and Joy of Lansdale, siblings Laura and Brian, nieces Emily, Zoë, Sarah, Ally and nephew Andrew. Curtis loved the outdoors and water and loved exploring in his overalls and Tevas ponds, streams and lakes as well as the dirt and rocks that surrounded them. Fishing and boats were part of those pleasures. He loved Chris, his family and his God. Services will be Sat., April 13 at New Eden Fellowship Church, 609 Main St., Schwenksville PA. Visitation at 10AM, service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers please donate to the or The Nature Conservancy.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 28, 2019