|
|
Curtis E. Clowser, 84, husband of Mary Ann (Fisher) Clowser, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4 at the VNA of Greater Philadelphia. Born in Winchester, VA, he was the son of the late Carl E. and Sarah Belle (Racey) Clowser. Curtis was a life member at West End Fire Company. He worked for Stanley G. Flagg Company for 26 years and was a member of the Metal Trades Union. He enjoyed gardening, watching or listening to Phillies games, and playing the lottery. Surviving with his wife of 50 years is son Rich Clowser, husband of Rachelle; daughters Gail Glenn, wife of Gary, and Sally Rochlin, wife of Jerry; brother Ronny Ray Clowser, husband of Margaret; two step sons and four step daughters; 20 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by son Curtie Clowser, 5 brothers and 5 sisters. A funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 9, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin Street, Pottstown. Entombment will follow in Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00AM to 10:45AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Curtis’s name to VNA of Greater Phila., 3300 Henry Avenue, Suite 500, Philadelphia, PA 19129-1121. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 6, 2019