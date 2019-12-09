The Mercury Obituaries
|
Services
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
View Map
Cy Driver Obituary
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Cy Driver. Cy passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 14. He was born to parents, Elba N. Serrano-Torres , with whom he resided in West Pottsgrove Township, and Tony D. Driver of Louisville, KY. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents Elba Torres and Jeffrey Marks of Exeter Township and his paternal grandfather Ricky Wood of Kentucky and was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Brenda Wood.
Cy was a freshman at Pottsgrove Senior High School where he made many friends. Cy was a multi-sport athlete who participated in football, wrestling, and track and field. Whatever the sport, Cy was sure to chat with anyone who would listen about the sport, his stats, and plans for the season. Cy was also an exceptionally bright young man who excelled academically. Despite his demanding athletic schedule, Cy earned a place on the honor roll while carrying a full honors course load. Beyond that and most importantly, Cy had a stellar personality, a infectious giggle, a big smile, and gave the best hugs. Cy was a star among us, he will continue to shine on us all from above.
It is only fitting that we celebrate Cy's shine with a Celebration of Life Tribute.
The Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Sunday 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com and donations may be made at everloved.com
FLY HIGH CY
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 8, 2019
