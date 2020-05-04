Cynthia (Mogel) Paul, 73, of Harrisburg, PA passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. Cindy was born on July 8, 1946, in Pottstown, PA, to the late Charles and Mary (Major) Mogel. Cindy graduated from Spring-Ford High School and then attended West Chester University. Cindy raised her family in the Doylestown area before moving to Harrisburg in 2008. Cindy was a bookkeeper by career, but her heart was devoted to serving children in her church and in schools; and also to her favorite sports team the Philadelphia Phillies. Cindy is survived by her two children, daughter Karen (Nate) Swanson of Harrisburg, son Air Force Technical Sergeant Kristopher (Wendy) Paul of Palmyra, two grandchildren, Maxwell (11) and Aliyah (9), and two brothers Ron (Anne) of Richmond, VA, and James (Brenda) of Boyertown; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cindy is preceded in death by her brother Ralph Edward. Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date to be determined. Cindy’s request was that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Hanna Education Foundation: hannafoundation.org or PO Box 60023, Harrisburg, PA 17106.
Published in The Mercury from May 4 to May 5, 2020.