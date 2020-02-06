The Mercury Obituaries
Dae Han Kim


1935 - 2020
Dae Han Kim Obituary
Dae Han Kim, 84, of Pottstown, died January 26, 2020, at the Pottstown Memorial Hospital. His wife, Young Suk (Kim) Kim, died on January 30, 1992. While living in Korea, Dae was a successful businessman. After moving to the United States, he was in the construction business for many years. Dae is survived by his daughter, Yooson Kim, wife of Erik Magness, Pottstown, and two grandchildren, Leigh Magness, a student at Gettysburg College and Lane Magness, a student at Owen J. Roberts High School. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dae’s name to help veterans with PTSD to DHK Foundation, c/o Fulton Bank, 2747 Century Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610 or Venmo @DHK foundation. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 9, 2020
