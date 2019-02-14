The Mercury Obituaries
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
Dale Boalton Obituary
Dale E. Boalton, 66, of Boyertown, husband of Rosanne (Fulmer) Boalton, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his residence. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Hazel L. (Rothermel) Boalton and John E. Boalton. Dale was a 1970 graduate of Boyertown High School. He was the owner of Dale Boalton Paving and Excavating since 1981. He also was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Surviving in addition to his wife of 44 years are one daughter, Misty R. Esslinger, wife of Matthew; three sons, Matthew D. Boalton, husband of Jeannie, Adam D. Boalton, husband of Amber and Joshua D. Boalton; daughter-in-law, April L. Bieleski; two brothers, David Boalton and Donald Boalton and three grandsons, Tyler, Cody and Jacob. He was predeceased by infant son, Isaac E. Boalton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 7:00 – 8:30PM at Morrell Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Amity Township. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his memory to the One Wish Foundation (www.onewish.org) Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 15, 2019
