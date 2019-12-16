The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc.
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home
955 N Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home
955 N Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Drake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Drake Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Drake Sr. Obituary
Dale L. Drake, Sr., 79, formerly of Pottstown, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his residence in Mohnton where he has lived for the past two years. He was the husband of Cherolyn K. (Gilbert) Drake. He was the son of the late J. Lloyd and Kate (Parrish) Drake. Dale was a graduate of Ursinus College with a B.A. Degree in Accounting. He was the owner of Drake & Company Accounting Services in Pottstown until his retirement. He was a current member of the Wyomissing U.C.C. in Gouglersville and a former member of Zion U.C.C. in Pottstown. He was a former member of the golfing league at Twin Ponds Golf Club in Gilbertsville and the Pottstown Ambucs and Elks. He enjoyed shooting darts, playing tennis, and rooting for all the Philly sports teams. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Wendy Lyn, wife of Mark A. Yeckley of Mohnton and a son, Dale L. Drake, Jr. of Fredericksburg, VA. Also surviving is a grandson, David C. Yeckley. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. On Friday, December 20, 2019, another viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the Funeral Service starting at 10:30 a.m. from Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, 955 N. Charlotte Street, Pottstown, PA 19464. The Rev. Cheryl Moore will officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Pottstown East West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the S.P.C.A., 19 E. Ridge Pike, P. O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -