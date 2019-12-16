|
Dale L. Drake, Sr., 79, formerly of Pottstown, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his residence in Mohnton where he has lived for the past two years. He was the husband of Cherolyn K. (Gilbert) Drake. He was the son of the late J. Lloyd and Kate (Parrish) Drake. Dale was a graduate of Ursinus College with a B.A. Degree in Accounting. He was the owner of Drake & Company Accounting Services in Pottstown until his retirement. He was a current member of the Wyomissing U.C.C. in Gouglersville and a former member of Zion U.C.C. in Pottstown. He was a former member of the golfing league at Twin Ponds Golf Club in Gilbertsville and the Pottstown Ambucs and Elks. He enjoyed shooting darts, playing tennis, and rooting for all the Philly sports teams. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Wendy Lyn, wife of Mark A. Yeckley of Mohnton and a son, Dale L. Drake, Jr. of Fredericksburg, VA. Also surviving is a grandson, David C. Yeckley. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. On Friday, December 20, 2019, another viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the Funeral Service starting at 10:30 a.m. from Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, 955 N. Charlotte Street, Pottstown, PA 19464. The Rev. Cheryl Moore will officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Pottstown East West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the S.P.C.A., 19 E. Ridge Pike, P. O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 17, 2019