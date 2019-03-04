The Mercury Obituaries
Dale Groff

Dale R. Groff Obituary
Dale R. Groff, 69, of Pottstown, husband of Kay E. (Frey) Groff, passed away on Saturday at his residence.
Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Lester Groff and the late Evelyn (Butz) Miller.
Dale was vice president of sales & engineering for Universal Concrete Products for forty years retiring in 2015.
He was an avid woodworker, enjoyed collecting, and making miniature lead figures. He also loved spending time with his family.
Surviving beside his wife are two sons, Steven P. Groff and his wife Lynn, Adamstown, PA, Daniel R. Groff and his wife Jennifer, Pottstown; and two grandsons, Dale Ryan, and Darren.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Thursday from Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Barry Moyer. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park. There will be no viewing.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Salvation Army 137 King St., Pottstown, PA 19464.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 3, 2019
