Dale H. Richards, age 85, loving husband of Patricia (Peterson) Richards, of East Coventry, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 22, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Helen (Orr) Richards. Mr. Richards was a graduate of Drexel University with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering, he would later go on to work for Phoenix Steel, and would retire after 27 years with the Louis P. Canuso, Inc. Mr. Richards was a devout member of the Bethel United Methodist Church for over 30 years and was also involved in many church groups and organizations with his loving wife Patricia. Dale also attained the rank of Life Master in the world of “duplicate bridge” in 1978. He later became a “Silver” life master. He and his wife played bridge as partners for almost forty years. In his spare time Mr. Richards and his wife were also avid travelers with an extensive list of destinations that they had traveled to; he also enjoyed cruises, and camping whenever he had the opportunity, his greatest feat was camping in 49 of the 50 states since his retirement. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and dear friend to all and he will be missed by many. In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Richards is survived by his three daughters, Samantha (Timothy) Pinelli, Kelly (Steve) Kozell, and Trisha (Joseph Scarinci) Jorgenson; One son, Scott (Megan Buccheri) Gross; Six grandchildren, T.J. & Nicole Pinelli, Katlyn Kozell, Aaron Gross, Zachary Hughes, and Christopher Buccheri; He is also survived by three great grandchildren, Ellie J. Gross, Zadie R. Gross, and Matteo M. Hughes. In addition to his parents, Mr. Richards was preceded in death by his son, David Richards; And brother, William Richards. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Mr. Richards on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 9:30AM 11:00AM at the Bethel United Methodist Church, 952 Bethel Church Road, Spring City, Pennsylvania. The funeral ceremony will follow the viewing at 11:00AM at the Church. Officiating will be Rev. Jacqueline A. Hines. Burial will be held in the Birdsboro Cemetery, Birdsboro, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church Building Fund, 952 Bethel Church Rd. Spring City, PA 19475. . Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell Ennis Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 20, 2019