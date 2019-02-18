|
Dale V. (Heydt) Schrump, 77, widow of L. Richard Schrump, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Elsie (Eddinger) Heydt and Paul Heydt. Dale graduated from Boyertown Senior High School. She worked at William R Gift in the front office for many years. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Church in Boyertown. Surviving are one daughter, Christine L., wife of Darryl B. Samsel; two granddaughters, Taylor and Madyson and one brother, Eugene Heydt. She was predeceased by three brothers, Paul, James and Richard and companion, John Koenig. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00AM at Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. A viewing will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 7:00 – 8:30 PM at Morrell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 19, 2019