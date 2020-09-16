Daniel F. Place, 89, of Bechtelsville, PA, passed away on September 4th, 2020 at Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown. He was the husband of Juanita (Shirk) Place, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, PA, on June 11th, 1931, he was the son of late Daniel H. and Rebecca Jane (Morrissiey) Place. Daniel grew up on Deborah’s Rock Farm in Marshallton, PA where his father was the Farm Manager. Until his passing, he would fondly recall memories from his younger years, retrieving the goose egg for breakfast and being chased by the goose, or putting pheasants out for Pennsylvania Congressmen to hunt. Daniel graduated from West Chester High School with the Class of 1950. Daniel Joined the United States Army in February of 1955, where he honorably served our country and was deployed to Korea. In 1957, Daniel was unintentionally set up on a blind date by his church with the woman he would spend the rest of his life with, Juanita, who needed a transportation to lead the church choir. After a two-year courtship, Juanita and Daniel were married in August of 1959. After his time on active duty with the Army, he worked as an X-Ray Technician inspecting welds for the Armstrong Steel Company. Daniel and Juanita retired in 1996 and moved to Littleton, NC, to pursue their passion of fishing, specifically hooking largemouth bass, on Lake Gaston. In addition to his wife, he is lovingly remembered by his children, Judith Bransfield, Brian Place, and Keith Place, husband of Karen; his grandchildren, Steven Bransfield, Kyle (& Jacqueline) Place, Kain (& Silvia) Place-Hildesheim, and Kendall Place; and his great-grandchildren, Madeline Place and George Place. In addition to his parents, Daniel is predeceased by his siblings, Herman “Bob” Pyle, Dorothy Pyle, and Mary Jane Evans. A memorial service is yet to be scheduled but will occur at the Community Room in Spring Valley Village, Stauffer Road, Bechtelsville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daniel’s memory to the The Gideons international Processing Center, Processing Center, PO BOX 97251, Washington DC 20090-7251.



