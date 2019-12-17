|
Daniel R. Gooding, 52, of Schuylkill Co., formerly of Chester Springs, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, after a short illness. Dan was born on June 13, 1967 in West Chester, a son of the late Phoebe (Dawson) and Robert J. Gooding. He was a 1985 graduate of Northern Chester County Technical School. He enjoyed fishing and flea marketing, and was an amateur radio operator. He is survived by two brothers: Alan R. Gooding and his fiancé Dorian Stuart of Reading, PA, and James D. Gooding and his wife Lesa of Chester Springs, PA; two aunts: Margurite Dawson and Ellen Antonetta; three uncles: Walter R. Dawson, R. Lyndel Hartshorne, and Thomas Gooding; two nieces: Amanda Keesey and Lindsay Cartmell; and three nephews: David Gooding, Kurt Gooding, and Nathan Gooding. Services and burial will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc of Danville, PA. Please share memories of Dan and messages of support for the Gooding family at www.BradyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019