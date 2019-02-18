The Mercury Obituaries
Daniel Greulich Obituary
Daniel H. Greulich, 84, of Gilbertsville, formerly of Pottstown, Pennsburg and Frederick, husband of the late Mary L. (Yoder) Greulich, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at his residence. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Paul B. and Esther I. (Reiter) Greulich. Daniel was a US Army Veteran. In 1957, he graduated with his BS from Millersville Univ. and in 1976, received his Masters in Education from Kutztown Univ. He worked as a history teacher at Pottsgrove High School for 31 years, retiring in 1989. He was an avid reader, history buff and loved to travel. He committed his life to his family. Surviving is his daughter Kimberly A. Emery, wife of Steven T.; son John A. Greulich, husband of Jennifer J.; brothers Rev. David Greulich, husband of Pauline and Dennis Greulich husband of Joan; and grandchildren Austin L. and Colin J. Emery, Alexis J., Zachary J. and Joshua B. Greulich. Along with his wife, his brother Donald Greulich predeceases him. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 11:00am at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Phila. Ave, Gilbertsville, with the family greeting guests from 10:00am to 10:45am. Burial will be private and at a later date.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 20, 2019
