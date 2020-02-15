|
|
Danielle C. Silsbee, 78, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 after a courageous battle against leukemia. She was the wife of Lynald E. Silsbee. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Marie (Dunn) Conner. Danielle was a graduate of Owen J. Roberts High School, class of 1959. She was a facilities administrator at Lockheed Martin for many years, receiving the corporation’s Prestige Award for her superior performance and organizational skills. After retiring in 2001, Danielle channeled her entrepreneurial spirit and creative talent into her own successful business, Conner Concepts, a kitchen design company. From the time of her youth, Danielle had a passion for art and became a very talented artist who painted a variety of subjects using both watercolors and oils. Danielle’s home was impressively decorated with her beautiful artwork. Over many years, one of her greatest joys was painting with other artists, studying under the watchful eye of an instructor, and improving her skills. Danielle loved to travel with her husband and pursued every opportunity she could to learn about other countries and cultures. Danielle’s most intense love, however, was her love of people. Danielle’s engaging personality and natural curiosity generated new friendships in every setting, and her relentless dedication ensured these friendships were enduring. The center of her universe was, without a doubt, her family. She loved to watch her family expand, her sons become fathers, and her grandchildren excel in their activities. She was a proud grandmother who adored every precious moment with her family, with her husband at her side. In addition to husband Lynald, survivors include son Ryan McGough and his wife Tracy of Douglasville, PA; stepson Brian and his wife Teresa of Bedford, Virgina; stepson Jeff of Orefield, PA; and grandchildren Conner, Cassidy, Callie, and Emme; sister Debbie Anthony and husband John; brother Patrick of Delaware; sister-in-law Kate Conner (wife of her brother Dennis, who pre-deceased Danielle). Services: 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday February 19th at the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 610 Pine St., Bally 19503. Calling hours 9 – 10:30 am Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 180, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 16, 2020