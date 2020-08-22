Danny Whitenight, 66, loving husband of Kathleen “Kathy” (Bickhart) Whitenight, passed away Thursday August 20, 2020 in the Pottstown Hospital- Tower Health . He was born in Berwick to the late Harry Whitenight and the late Irene (Levan) Whitenight. He was a 1971 graduate of Spring Ford High School, where he played the trumpet in the marching band. Danny lived most of his life in the Royersford area. While at Spring Ford, he studied auto body repair at the Western Center for Vocational Studies. He was a former employee of the LaSalle Steel Company, The Fetterolf Corporation, and Buckwalter Motor Sports. Referred to as “Dan the Motor Man” he built quarter midget engines, and he was still active in building motors until his passing. He also enjoyed refurbishing his 1963 Corvette. The love of his life was his family and Jack Russell Terriers. Danny leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Kathleen of Sanatoga, Jason C., husband of Jennifer of Douglassville , Jamie Lyn wife of Ladd of Malvern, Jennifer M. significant other of Jordan of Richland, brother Alan Whitenight, husband of Patty, Nikki Ann Adamowicz wife of Matthew, and grandchildren Dylan and Emma, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Lucy. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to The Checkered Flag Fan Club, PO Box 79, Kutztown, PA 19530 or The Montgomery County SPCA, 1059 Sweisford Rd., Perkiomenville, PA 18074. Online condolences and memorial donations can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com
. All arrangements are being handled R Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Phoenixville, PA