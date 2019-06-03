|
On Friday May 31, 2019 Darci Linn Philo, loving mother, sister and daughter, passed away at the age of 62 in Richmond, VA. Darci was born on February 8, 1957 in Iowa City, IA to Ken and Darlene Philo. She earned a BS degree in Health Information Management from Temple University in 1999 and passionately contributed to the health care field. In addition to being incredibly book-smart, Darci excelled in many arts and crafts. Her giving nature saw her regularly donating handmade quilts, blankets and clothing to charity. Darci is preceded in death by her mother Darlene. She is survived by her two children Leslie and Adam, the father of her children David Wall, two grandchildren James and Noah, her father Ken, her siblings Lauri, Kathy, Jennifer, Ken II, and their families. A viewing and funeral service will be at Norman Funeral Home Thursday June 6, 2019 at 10:30 followed by a graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Gardens at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in The Mercury on June 4, 2019