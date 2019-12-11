|
|
Darlene Ann (Kusniez) Williams, 76, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at her home in North Coventry Twp., PA. She was the wife of Melvin R. Williams Sr., with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Pennsburg, PA, on July 31, 1943, Darlene was the daughter of the late Edward and Viola (Stoudt) Kusniez. In addition to her husband, Darlene is survived by her sons, M. Raymon Williams Jr., husband of Christine, Gilbertsville, PA, Patrick E. Williams, husband of Joanne, East Vincent Twp., PA, and Kevin C. Williams, husband of Debby, Mammoth Cave, KY; her grandchildren, Melvin III “Tre”, Kayla, Breanna, Zack, Amber, Kevin Jr., and Morgan; and her great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Novalee, Elizabeth, and Makenzie. She is predeceased by her granddaughters, Brittany and Angela. A viewing will take place on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darlene’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 12, 2019