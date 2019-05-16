|
Darryl G. Grumling, 51 formerly of Robeson Twp., Berks Co., PA passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in his residence. Born in Lebanon, PA, he was the son of the late Richard P. and Marie L. (Hartman) Grumling. Darryl worked in sports journalism for the Reading Eagle and Pottstown Mercury for many years. In recent years he was a caddy for Stonewall Links in Elverson, PA. Darryl enjoyed all sports and was an advocate for promoting local high school sports. He was a member of Robeson Lutheran Church in Plowville, PA. Surviving Darryl is his brother: Scott R. Grumling of Philadelphia, PA and he is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A visitation will be held at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Rd. Mohnton, PA 19540 on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Robeson Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, in memory of Darryl Grumling, contributions may be mailed to The McGlinn Cancer Institute, ATTN: Steve. 420 S. 5th ST. West Reading, PA 19611, and donations should be made out to Reading Health System Foundation. www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on May 19, 2019