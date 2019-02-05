|
|
Darryl A. Morgan, 75 years old, of Spring City, PA, died on February 3, 2019, at Bryn Mawr Hospital after a long illness. He grew up in Valley View, PA where he played a mean trumpet in high school and later played professionally. He moved locally to start his career as a machinist and future shop owner. Darryl raised two children, Eric and Christy with Sandra Morgan. For the past forty years, he shared his life with Susan Ott living along French Creek where he enjoyed all the wonders that nature provides in that setting. His interests and hobbies included; music and jazz, playing ice hockey, following the Flyers, boating, horseback riding, tours on his Harley with family and friends, hunting and fishing, spending time with his family, and most of all taking his hounds, Jesse and Louie, to the dog park for long walks. Darryl is survived by his two children, Eric and Christy Morgan, his wife Susan Ott, as well as, Sandra Morgan, a daughter in law, Sharon Morgan, and three grandchildren, Brittany, Erika and Justin Morgan. A private memorial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Paoli Cancer Center, 255 West Lancaster Avenue, Paoli PA, 19301.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 6, 2019