The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daryl Learned
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daryl Learned


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daryl Learned Obituary
Daryl S. Learned, 51, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, PA. He was the husband of Tracy (Trate) Learned with whom he shared 8 years of marriage. Born in Pottsville, PA, on July 23, 1967, Daryl was the son of Barbara (Reitnauer) Vozniak and the late Daryl V. Learned. Daryl owned and operated D & L Disposal for 25 years. He enjoyed deer and dove hunting, camping, and vegetable gardening, but his favorite thing to do was spend time with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Courtney Kabilko (David) and Shannon Kabilko (Bobby); three grandchildren, Cayden, Owen, and Mya Gofus; one sister, Bonnie Hislop (Richard); one brother, Steven Learned (Judy); and one stepsister, Rebecca Learned. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daryl’s memory to the Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solution Ctr., Chicago, IL 60677. Webcasting will be available, please contact the funeral home for instructions. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
Download Now