Daryl S. Learned, 51, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, PA. He was the husband of Tracy (Trate) Learned with whom he shared 8 years of marriage. Born in Pottsville, PA, on July 23, 1967, Daryl was the son of Barbara (Reitnauer) Vozniak and the late Daryl V. Learned. Daryl owned and operated D & L Disposal for 25 years. He enjoyed deer and dove hunting, camping, and vegetable gardening, but his favorite thing to do was spend time with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Courtney Kabilko (David) and Shannon Kabilko (Bobby); three grandchildren, Cayden, Owen, and Mya Gofus; one sister, Bonnie Hislop (Richard); one brother, Steven Learned (Judy); and one stepsister, Rebecca Learned. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daryl’s memory to the Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solution Ctr., Chicago, IL 60677. Webcasting will be available, please contact the funeral home for instructions. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 19, 2019