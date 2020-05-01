David A. Harclerode
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A. Harclerode passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home in Phoenixville, PA. He was 62. David worked as an ASE Certified Master Technician for Jim Wynn Volvo. He was a member of the Kimberton Gun Club and had a love of guns, especially antique firearms. Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on November, 21, 1957, he was a son of the late Paul I. and Florence E. (Courtot) Harclerode. Surviving is his loving family including a son, Paul Isaac Harclerode (Laura Bosland); daughter, Sara Harclerode (Jermaine Little); five grandchildren: Aidan, Jasmine, Audrey, Aislyn and David; brother, Paul J. (Barbara) Harclerode; two sisters, Ann H. Janoski and Susan H. (Ken) Kooistra; brother-in-law, Mike Simmons; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by a sister, Kay H. Simmons; and brother-in-law, Frank Janoski. Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of the family. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved