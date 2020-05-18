David B. Smith, Jr., 76, of Bernville, and formerly of District Township, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in his residence, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was the loving husband of Joan A. “Nan” (Stahl) Smith. Born in Norristown, David was a son of the late David B., Sr., and Elizabeth S. (Simon) Smith. He was a 1961 graduate of Schwenksville High School and was a member of Christ Evangelical Free Church, Strausstown. David honorably and faithfully served his country in The United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division. After his time in the service, David was employed by the Philadelphia Electric Company, working as a Natural Gas Specialist for many years until his retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved spending time outdoors and gardening at their home of 45 years in Huff's Church. In addition to his wife of 52 years, Nan, David is survived by his two daughters, Jackie (Smith), wife of Rodney Miller, Lusby, MD, and Terri (Smith), wife of Eric Boyer, Bernville; five grandchildren, Cole and Logan Miller, and Samuel, Matthew and Joseph Boyer; and a brother, Robert, husband of Sandra Smith, East Greenville. A graveside service including military honors will be held in Keelys Church Cemetery, Schwenksville, with Pastor Phil Thomas officiating. The family requests contributions be made in David’s memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate or to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or online at www.lbda.org/honor-memorial-gifts. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from May 18 to May 19, 2020.