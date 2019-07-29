|
David A. Baker of Exton, Pennsylvania, age 86, died on July 27, 2019. He was born in Stowe, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Raymond B. Baker and Mary Bovie Baker. He leaves behind his loving wife, Cheryl L. Baker (nee Card) and his children, Amanda C. Baker of Alfred, NY, David Jason Baker and his wife Sarah of York, Lyndsey A. Holmes and her husband Gordon of East Fallowfield and Adrienne L. Rezvani of Olathe, Kansas. He is also survived by his two granddaughters, Maribeth Baker and Arianna Rezvani. David was raised in Stowe, Pa and over the years lived in Pottstown, PA, Newport, RI, Lansdowne, PA, Greensboro, NC, Williamsburg, VA and since 1969, Exton, Pa. He graduated from West Pottsgrove High School in Stowe, Pa and then from The Pennsylvania State University in State College, where he attended with the assistance of a United States Navy scholarship and was part of the Centennial Class of 1955 which had the honor of having President Dwight D. Eisenhower participate in the graduation ceremonies. Following graduation, he was commissioned as a Naval Line Officer and served aboard the USS Harveson (DER316) for two years. David began his career in the insurance industry with Provident Mutual Life Insurance Company, and then The Life Insurance Company of North America, and was part of the group which formed the Williamsburg Life Insurance Company. During his early working years, he was a licensed real estate agent, an agent for life, health, property and casualty insurance, a commercial mortgage placement broker, and the president of a land development company. For over forty years, he was a Consultant to Management, concentrating on the North American insurance industry. He was a partner in The Hay Group, a world-wide management consulting firm headquartered in Philadelphia, retiring in 1998. He was fortunate to have a wonderful and loving family, some good friends and a very satisfying career. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 104 S. Village Avenue, Exton. Family and friends may view from 9:00-9:45 a.m.. Entombment will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Music Fund, 104 S. Village Avenue, Exton, Pa 19341. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on July 30, 2019