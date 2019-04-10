|
David W. Chapman, 56 of Pottstown died suddenly on Monday April 8. He was a graduate of Pottstown High School Class of 1981 and a local business owner for the past thirty years. He is survived by his mother Jane L. Chapman of Pottstown, PA, a brother Robert, husband of Wanda (Esterly) Chapman of Mineola TX, a sister Susan Chapman of Birdsboro, PA, and Kyle Rivero of Pottstown, PA. He also is survived by one niece and four nephews. He was predeceased by his father Glenn H. Chapman. There will be no funeral services at his request. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. He will be sadly missed by all of his friends and family.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 11, 2019