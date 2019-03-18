|
|
David Wayne Crock, 62, of Pottstown and formerly of Indiana, PA unexpectedly died at his home, Tuesday, March 12th 2019.
Visitation, Sunday, March 17th 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Monday morning at St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to: Citizens Ambulance Service by visiting www.asmgt.com or to The by visiting www.heart.org. Online condolences may be made at: rbfh.net
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 17, 2019