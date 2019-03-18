The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home Inc
655 Franklin St
Clymer, PA 15728
(724) 254-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for David Crock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Crock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Crock Obituary
David Wayne Crock, 62, of Pottstown and formerly of Indiana, PA unexpectedly died at his home, Tuesday, March 12th 2019.
Visitation, Sunday, March 17th 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Monday morning at St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to: Citizens Ambulance Service by visiting www.asmgt.com or to The by visiting www.heart.org. Online condolences may be made at: rbfh.net
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now