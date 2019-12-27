|
David R. Frain, 75, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on December 19, 2019, at Seasons Hospice - Phoenixville Hospital. He was the husband of Doreen T. (Lloyd) Frain with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on April 17, 1944, David was the son of the late Harry R. Frain and Millie (Cimino) Frain. A lifelong resident of Pottstown, he was known throughout the community as a skilled beautician with many loyal customers, and continued to work until very recently. His friends and family admired him for his artistic and creative passions which included gardening and landscaping, baking and candy making, and he preserved and passed down to his children the culinary traditions of his Italian mother and her family. He was a great dancer, whether it was having fun at home dancing with his kids or at formal events where he and Doreen would Jitterbug to the crowd’s delight. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, and in the past decade, joined his brothers and son on three adventures to British Columbia. He was dedicated to his family, especially his grandchildren, and courageously and selflessly cared for his wife as her health began to falter. He was a good man. You could count on him. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, David Frain, Palo Alto, CA; his daughter, Treena Frain, wife of Jeff Wicker, Pottstown, PA; his brother, Gary Frain, husband of Lorraine; his sister, Mary Ann Eanes, wife of John; his sister-in-law, Ursula Frain; and his grandchildren, Miles Frain, Jasper Lusson, and Emily Wicker. He was predeceased by his brother, Harry “Richie” Frain. Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place after the service at Saint Aloysius New Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 29, 2019