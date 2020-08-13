David Frederick Ewald on August 2, 2020. He was 63. He was preceded in death by his parents William Dell Ewald and Elizabeth B. Ewald. Beloved brother of Michael Ewald (Judith) of Newtown, uncle of Joshua Ewald (Charlene) of Feasterville and Jerrica Ewald-Bloomfield (Joseph) of Furlong; Nephew of Robert Ewald (Jeanine) of Illinois. David also loved his cats Harmony and Pickles. Due to restrictions around Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.metrofsi.com
Published in The Mercury from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.