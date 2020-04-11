|
|
David C. Gregory, 83, formerly of Perkiomenville, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown. Born in Nanticoke, PA on July 31, 1936, he was the son of the late Clarence and Mabel (Jones) Gregory. David worked at Knoll, Inc in East Greenville as an upholsterer for 30 years until retiring in 1998. He attended St. Philip Neri R.C. Church in Pennsburg and in his earlier years enjoyed dancing, music, gardening and puzzles. He will be missed by his brother, James Gregory of Boyertown; two nieces, Cheryl Degerberg, wife of Keith of Boyertown, PA and Beverly Sorber of Hilltown, PA; two great nieces, Abigail Yasso, wife of Justin of (Boyertown) and Elizabeth Degerberg of (Pottstown); two great, great nephews Daniel and Asa; and one great, great niece, Sorcha. He is predeceased by five siblings, Mary Phillips, Carola Harvey and Milton, John and George Gregory. Due to the unprecedented circumstances presented by the COVID-19, we regret to inform you that a memorial service for David will be postponed to a later date. Once a date has been determined we will make every effort to provide adequate notice to all. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington Street, East Greenville, PA 18041. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Philip Neri R.C. Catholi Church, 1325 Klinerd Rd., East Greenville, PA 18041 or the at www.amerciancancersociety.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 12, 2020