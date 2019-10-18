The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Resources
More Obituaries for David Grzywacz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Grzywacz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Grzywacz Obituary
David A. Grzywacz, 65, of Lower Pottsgrove, formerly of Collegeville, husband of Cheryl J. (Buchanan) Grzywacz, passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019. Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late Stanley J. and Bernadette J. (Koren) Grzywacz. Dave was a volunteer firefighter at Lower Providence Fire Co. He enjoyed working on cars and deer hunting. Dave was a loving father who always put his kids first. He also had a great sense of humor and always used to say “I may not always be right but I’m never wrong”. Surviving along with his wife are two sons David S. Grzywacz, and Daniel A. Grzywacz; one daughter (who could do no wrong) Carrie J. Grzywacz; and two sisters Janet Cornell wife of Gary, and Carol Galanti. A funeral service will be held Monday October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be held Monday from 10:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now