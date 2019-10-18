|
David A. Grzywacz, 65, of Lower Pottsgrove, formerly of Collegeville, husband of Cheryl J. (Buchanan) Grzywacz, passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019. Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late Stanley J. and Bernadette J. (Koren) Grzywacz. Dave was a volunteer firefighter at Lower Providence Fire Co. He enjoyed working on cars and deer hunting. Dave was a loving father who always put his kids first. He also had a great sense of humor and always used to say “I may not always be right but I’m never wrong”. Surviving along with his wife are two sons David S. Grzywacz, and Daniel A. Grzywacz; one daughter (who could do no wrong) Carrie J. Grzywacz; and two sisters Janet Cornell wife of Gary, and Carol Galanti. A funeral service will be held Monday October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be held Monday from 10:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 19, 2019