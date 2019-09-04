The Mercury Obituaries
David “Bix” L. Hartman, 78, of Boyertown, husband of Sandra (Stark) Hartman, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his residence. Born in Gabelsville, he was the son of the late Hilda (Wetzel) and Linwood Hartman. David was a 1959 graduate of Boyertown Area High School. He was employed by Verizon (formally Bell Telephone) as a line foreman. He was a member of Good Shepherd UCC. David played for over thirty softball leagues for many years. He was a racing fan and also enjoyed golfing, bowling and especially spending time with family and friends. He was a member of Boyertown Lodge #741, F&AM. Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Melissa, wife of Scott Reitnauer; one son, Troy Hartman, husband of Lisa; two sisters, Patricia, widow of Melvin Lamm, Diane, wife of Gary Mason and two grandchildren, David and Meagan Reitnauer. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:15AM at Good Shepherd UCC, 35 West Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. Family and friends will be received from 9:00AM – 11:00AM, followed promptly at 11:00AM by a Masonic service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the endowment fund at Good Shepherd UCC, 35 West Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA 19512. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 5, 2019
