David S. Hill, 52, of Tyrone, formerly of Royersford, Pa., died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Tyrone Regional Health Network. He was born Feb. 20, 1967, a son of the late Ronald Alvin and Nancy Lee (Orner) Hill Sr. David is survived by his wife of 23 years, Amy L. (Bennett) Hill. In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 2 daughters, Elizabeth Hill, of Tyrone and Nicole Glinski and husband, Mike, of Limerick, Pa.; a granddaughter, Victoria Glinski; 2 brothers, Ronald Alvin Hill Jr., of Port St. Lucie, Fl. and Jeffrey Hill and wife, Camilla, of Ohio; a father-in-law, William Paul Bennett and wife, Carla, of Tyrone; and one brother in law, Charles William Bennett and wife, Michelle, of Tyrone. David was a graduate of Spring-Ford High School and most recently spent 4 years as a driver for Old Dominion Freight Lines. He served proudly for 19 years with the former Friendship Volunteer Fire Company and later in life was a member of the Port Matilda Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and above all else, spending time with his family. Friends will be received at Richard H. Searer Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A celebration of life service, officiated by Russ Reese, will take place at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 23, 2019