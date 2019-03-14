|
David B. Hoffman, age 54, of Upper Providence Twp., died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Einstein Medical Center - Philadelphia, after a prolonged illness. Mr. Hoffman was born on July 25, 1964, in Norristown, to Albert C. and DonnaMae (McCarty) Hoffman, Limerick Twp. He was a graduate of Spring-Ford High School. Before illness forced his retirement, Mr. Hoffman was a self-employed general contractor. Mr. Hoffman was preceded in death by his fiancée Charlene Ferko. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hoffman is survived by his children, Rachel, wife of Jeffrey Pursell, Joel, husband of Joshua (Dyer) Hoffman, Tyler Ferko, and Antoinette Szczepanski; three grandchildren; and his brother, Albert Jr., husband of Sharon (Weikel) Hoffman, as well as nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 23rd, at Royersford Bible Fellowship Church, 429 N. Lewis Road, Royersford. Friends may call from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Saturday, at the church.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 15, 2019