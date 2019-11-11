Home

David Karl Kranch, 58, of Lower Pottsgrove, passed away suddenly on November 9, 2019. Survived by wife, Leslie Wenzel, stepson Shane Fowler, mother Jane Kranch, sister Danielle & husband Barry Wells, brother James Kranch. Preceded in death by his father Daniel D. Kranch. David was a Lifetime Benefactor NRA Member, Lower Pottsgrove Sportsman’s Assoc. member, and a former Director of Manufacturing at John Middleton. Service will be private. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to The Cat Angel Network of Stowe, PA. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 12, 2019
