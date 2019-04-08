|
|
David M. Lambrecht, 66, husband of Sharon L. (Dougherty) Lambrecht of Spring City passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Born on June 25, 1952 in Philadelphia, PA he was a son of the late Edward and Flora (Belmont) Lambrecht.
He worked for Monsey Products for 25 years and then for Colonial Gardens in Phoenixville for the past 18 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Ashley Lambrecht; and three brothers: Donald Lambrecht, Marcel Lambrecht, and Jim Dolan
He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters: Daniel Dolan, Bob Dolan, Mary Stewart, and Ann Hampton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service from the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 Main Street, Phoenixville, Pa on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Jack A. Mason officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 to 11:00 am.
Memorial contributions may be given to the , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 www.diabetes.org
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 7, 2019