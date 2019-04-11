|
David R. Pursel, 91, of Pottstown, widow of Ruth A. (Ludy) Pursel, died Wednesday April 10, 2019 at his residence. Born in Elverson, PA, he was a son of the late Harold Pursel and the late Rose (Britch) Pursel. David was a machinist for Dana Corporation, and worked as a moulder for March and Brownback. He is survived by a son, David L. Pursel, Pottstown; a sister, Betty Overholtzer, Honeybrook; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Grant Pursel. A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum, Pottstown. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 12, 2019