Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum
Pottstown, PA
David R. Pursel, 91, of Pottstown, widow of Ruth A. (Ludy) Pursel, died Wednesday April 10, 2019 at his residence. Born in Elverson, PA, he was a son of the late Harold Pursel and the late Rose (Britch) Pursel. David was a machinist for Dana Corporation, and worked as a moulder for March and Brownback. He is survived by a son, David L. Pursel, Pottstown; a sister, Betty Overholtzer, Honeybrook; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Grant Pursel. A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum, Pottstown. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 12, 2019
