David R. Koch, 73, of Boyertown, husband of Pamela (Koons) Koch, died peacefully at home with his family by his side. Dave was the son of the late Calvin and Blanche (Scholl) Koch. In addition to his wife of twenty four years, Dave is survived by three sons: Joseph Amwake, Chip Amwake and Nathan Babb and a daughter, Lindsay Barshinger. He is also survived by eight grandchildren. Dave was a flight instructor and corporate pilot, retiring earlier this year. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Patient Airlift Services at www.palservices.org/donate Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Morrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfueralhome.com)

Published in The Mercury from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
