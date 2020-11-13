David R. Koch, 73, of Boyertown, husband of Pamela (Koons) Koch, died peacefully at home with his family by his side. Dave was the son of the late Calvin and Blanche (Scholl) Koch. In addition to his wife of twenty four years, Dave is survived by three sons: Joseph Amwake, Chip Amwake and Nathan Babb and a daughter, Lindsay Barshinger. He is also survived by eight grandchildren. Dave was a flight instructor and corporate pilot, retiring earlier this year. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Patient Airlift Services at www.palservices.org/donate
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Morrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfueralhome.com
)