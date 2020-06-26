David S. “Blanky” Blank, 80, husband of the late Sandra (Faut) Blank, passed away peacefully at Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Leck Kill, PA, he was the son of the late Frederick and Ruth (Rosenberger) Blank. David was an avid environmental conservationist. He was deeply passionate about taking care of his Christmas tree farm in Boyertown, where he was also a beekeeper for many years and cultivated grapes and fruits to make homemade wine. He often shared his wine with friends and family and provided samples to his Christmas tree customers. In his spare time, Blanky enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, and playing poker. Surviving is his son Frederick Blank, husband of Mihae; daughter Adrianne Blank, partner of Roswell Henderson; brother Stephen Blank, husband of Barbara; sister Dorothy Hackenburg, wife of the late Jim; grandchildren Erick Blank, Sophia Blank, Sandra Rosales, and Rose Henderson. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525) with Pastor Stephen Blank officiating. Visitation will also be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11:00-1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (Parkinson’s/Conservation Cause*) in David’s name. Conservation cause: planting trees in the Borough Building A Better Boyertown Tree Committee 3 East Philadelphia Avenue Boyertown Pa. 19512 View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 26 to Jul. 9, 2020.