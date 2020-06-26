David S. Blank
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David S. “Blanky” Blank, 80, husband of the late Sandra (Faut) Blank, passed away peacefully at Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Leck Kill, PA, he was the son of the late Frederick and Ruth (Rosenberger) Blank. David was an avid environmental conservationist. He was deeply passionate about taking care of his Christmas tree farm in Boyertown, where he was also a beekeeper for many years and cultivated grapes and fruits to make homemade wine. He often shared his wine with friends and family and provided samples to his Christmas tree customers. In his spare time, Blanky enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, and playing poker. Surviving is his son Frederick Blank, husband of Mihae; daughter Adrianne Blank, partner of Roswell Henderson; brother Stephen Blank, husband of Barbara; sister Dorothy Hackenburg, wife of the late Jim; grandchildren Erick Blank, Sophia Blank, Sandra Rosales, and Rose Henderson. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525) with Pastor Stephen Blank officiating. Visitation will also be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11:00-1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (Parkinson’s/Conservation Cause*) in David’s name. Conservation cause: planting trees in the Borough Building A Better Boyertown Tree Committee 3 East Philadelphia Avenue Boyertown Pa. 19512 View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 26 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved