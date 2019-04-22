|
David E. Steltz, 70, of Boyertown. Passed away at his residence on Thursday April 18, 2019. Born in Pottstown Pa, he was a son of the late Louise (Caraffa) and Wilmer Steltz. David was employed at Longacre Electric from 1988 to 2000 followed by Allen Organ in Macungie from 2000 until his retirement in 2014. He served in the US Navy from 1968 -1974 aboard the USS Newport News where he earned certifications in electronics while he was serving. David attended the Cleveland Institute of Electronics after the navy and he obtained his Radiotelephone Operators License. He was also an avid photographer taking and developing his own photos. David is survived by his niece, Danielle (Steltz) Cool of Allentown; and is predeceased by his brother Donald P. Steltz who passed away in 2011. Funeral services will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Boyertown. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 23, 2019