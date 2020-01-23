|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of David Paul Suchoza, Sr. announces his passing. He passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. David was born on June 25, 1933 in Pottstown, PA. He played baseball for Pottstown High School and served as a member of the army in the Korean War. He married Marie (née Jarowecky) on September 21, 1957. They raised two children – Deborah and David, Jr. He will be fondly missed by his surviving family members including his wife Marie, his children Debora Unger (née Suchoza), David Suchoza, Jr., daughter-in-law Tammy, five grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his three sisters: Matilda Leaman of Venice, FL, Barbara Lenhart of Pottstown, PA, and Martha Nagy of Stowe, PA. David worked for Acme for over 42 years. He is in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. He was an avid fan of the University of Notre Dame and made over 20 trips to see the Fighting Irish play football. Top of the morning to you. GO IRISH! He loved Disney and visiting Walt Disney World with his children and grandchildren. Additionally, he was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Reading. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. There will be a mass in his name on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10:45. The address is 504 Summit Avenue, Reading, PA 19611. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 N. 9th St. Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 26, 2020