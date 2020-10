David W. McFarland, Jr., 77, of Schwenksville, passed away Oct. 12, 2020. He was the husband of Diane (Fabry) McFarland; father of David W. “Dusty” McFarland, III (Laura), and Debra S. McFarland; grandfather of 7; and brother of the late William McFarland. Family will receive friends 11:30am-12:30pm on October 21, at Heidelberg U.C.C., 251 Perkiomen Ave., Schwenksville, where the public memorial service will begin at 12:30pm. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com