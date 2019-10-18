|
David William Porter, Sr., 75, of Colebrookdale Twp., PA, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Manatawny Manor. He was the husband of Susan Ann (Painter) Porter, with whom he shared 21 years of marriage. Born in Phoenixville, PA, on February 12, 1944, David was the son of the late David E. Porter and Mary (Winters) Porter Kruchkas. David was the baker and owner of Porter’s Pies and Pastries from 1982-1989. He then worked as a local truck driver for Spring City Electrical Manufacturing Company. He served as past president for the Local GMP 132. Bowling was a huge part of Dave’s life since he was a child. He bowled in several leagues, which included the Sunday Night Mixers and the Montco Men’s. He enjoyed following in his dad’s footsteps and traveling to McKean County where he would rifle hunt for deer. He also went bear hunting in Canada where he shot a bear! Dave was a huge Eagles fan and watched the football games whenever he could. While all of these hobbies were important to Dave, his greatest pleasure in life came from spending time with his family who will miss him dearly. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, David W. Porter, Jr., Reno, NV; his daughter, Terri Sorrentino, wife of Andrew, Morrisville, PA; his grandchildren, Collin, Owen, Ryan, and Clark; his brother, Richard Porter, Schwenksville, PA; and his sister, Mary Ann Zimmer, wife of John, Warminster, PA. He is predeceased by his previous wife, Alma H. (Epps) Porter; his brother, Philip Porter; and his sister, Margaret Patricia Brenner. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave’s memory to the Boyertown Area Multi-Service online at http://www.boyertownareamulti-service.org or mailed to 200 West Spring St., Boyertown, PA 19512. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 20, 2019