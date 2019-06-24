|
|
David V. Wisler, age 80, of Spring City, PA, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. David was born on March 5, 1939 in Norristown, PA, and was the son of the late J. Vernon and Gladys A. (Benson) Wisler.
Mr. Wisler was a graduate of Spring-Ford High School, class of 1957, where he was a member of the football team. He received a football scholarship to attend the University of Virginia, graduating in 1961 with his bachelors degree in Chemistry. He worked as a chemist for Exide in Yardley, PA and Johnson-Matthey in New Jersey, from where he would retire in 2006. He was a member of the American Chemical Society and the UVA Alumni Association. David loved watching football, playing chess and card games, and gardening. He shared his love of sports with his son and took immense pleasure in watching him wrestle and play football. David cherished the time he spent with his family. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren to the beach and the mountains, and was always their biggest supporter at sporting events.
Mr. Wisler is survived by two children, Laurene D. Wisler of Spring City, PA and Dwayne J. Wisler of East Coventry; two sisters, Janet L., wife of George Etter of Spring City, PA and Linda W., wife of Robert Wilson of Stone Mountain, GA; three granddaughters, Nicole Infante, Danielle (Ian) Lane, and Natasha Wisler; his former wife and good friend, Karlene L. Wisler of East Coventry, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral ceremony at the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, PA on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Donald B. Eisenhauer. Burial will be held in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Spring City. Friends will be received from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Wednesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in his name to Hope Alive Clinic Ministries, PO Box 964, Medford, NJ 08055, or to the Liberty Steam Fire Company, 20 S. Main Street, Spring City, PA 19475. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on June 23, 2019