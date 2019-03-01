|
|
Dawn R. Wensel, age 83, wife of Leroy W. “Buster” Wensel, of Schwenksville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville. Born on October 5, 1935 in Phoenixville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Edna (Knerr) Henry. Dawn graduated from the Spring City High School, and was a member of Morningstar Fellowship. She was a very successful owner and operator of several restaurants and trucking businesses. Taking nothing and turning it into something, she would frequently cook large meals for family, friends, and employees. Having a creative mind, she enjoyed designing large floats for local parades. She was an avid reader, enjoyed walking, and could always be found keeping her husband in line. In addition to her husband of 63 years, Dawn is survived by three children, Brian L. Wensel of Schwenksville, PA, Deborah L. Carrio of Schwenksville, PA, and M. Linda, wife of John Greis of Chester Springs, PA; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and her loving dachshund, Abby. Dawn was preceded in death by three siblings, Charles Henry, Betty Swartley, and Emily Mason; and two grandsons. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral ceremony at the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, PA on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Steve DeFrain. Burial will be held in the Brownback’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Spring City. Friends will be received from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm Wednesday evening or on Thursday morning from 9:30 am - 11:00 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Morningstar Fellowship, 100 Limekiln Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 2, 2019