Dean Anthony Gulotta, 60, of Stowe, husband of Diana C. (Levanovitch) Gulotta, passed away Saturday December 7, 2019 at AdventHealth Heart of Florida. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of Judith (Rauscher) Loughin and the late Richard Allan Gulotta. Surviving along with his wife and mother are his step-father Gary Loughin; two daughters Danielle Weikel wife of Matthew, and Dara Finaldi wife of Christopher; four grandchildren Grace and Ava Weikel, and Logan and Landon Finaldi; three brothers Craig Gulotta husband of Christina, Sam Gulotta husband of Talayia, and Tony Gulotta husband of Tami. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother, 127 Jefferson St., Stowe, PA 19464, with Fr. Gregory J. Hickey officiating. Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00-10:45 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dean’s memory to the at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html?s_src=20U2W1UEMG&s_subsrc=top_nav_button View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 12, 2019