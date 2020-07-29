Deanna Heffentrager

Deanna (Dee) Heffentrager, 82, widow of the late Donald Heffentrager, passed away early Monday morning, July 27, 2020, in the Parkhouse At Providence Pointe. She was born September 21, 1937, in Pottstown to the late Wilbur and the late Gladys (Geiser) Vogt. She graduated from Schwenksville High School. Deanna was a happy homemaker who devoted her life to raising three children. She loved to cook and bake for her family, can vegetables and fruits from the garden, knit, and spend quality time participating in the lives of her children and six grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, LeAnn Clark (Shane), Don Heffentrager (Tracy), and Lorraine Oczypok (David), six grandchildren, Bregan Brown (Bryan), Amber Clark, Stephen Clark, Michael Oczypok, John Oczypok, and Alex Oczypok, two great grandchildren, Elijah Brown and Aurelia Brown. She is preceded in death by her husband and her two siblings, Mary Ellen Vogt and Douglass Vogt. A private graveside funeral service and interment will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 with the Reverend Dennis Keen officiating. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Spring City, PA. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com