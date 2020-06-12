While sitting at her desk Monday night, May 25th, wearing her favorite cowboy boots and sipping on a vodka martini, Deborah Dubinski-Flamish of Sandy, Utah quietly passed away. She left the way she would’ve wanted to leave. Deb’s love for her family, friends and animals knew no bounds. She burned brightly in a world at times bereft of light. With her training in fine art and décor, she was employed by Montgomery-Lee Fine Art in Park City, UT and Pottery Barn in SLC. She was a passionate supporter and advocate for the Arts and animal rights and gave many hours of her time working with Ballet West and the Humane Society of Utah. Deborah was born and raised in Pottstown, Pennsylvania where she owned and managed an art gallery before joining her brother Stephen in Salt Lake City, Utah. Like Stephen, Deb loved the outdoors and was an avid skier, hiker and runner; she grew-up playing tennis in PA. If there was risk involved, she liked it all the more, adding rock-climbing, zip-lining and white-water paddling to her many pursuits. And as if that weren’t enough, Deb enjoyed cooking and did part time catering, offering-up her own creations. She did everything with an electric smile that infected everyone around her. She could also change gears and happily curl-up with a good book, surrounded by her menagerie of pets including Oliver the cat, Porcini and Portobello the two Red-Eared Sliders, Lucy and Ethel the parakeets and a pug named Jack in honor of her father. To say that Deborah’s spirit and personality will be missed by all who knew her, is an enormous understatement. A memorial service is delayed due to the current pandemic. Deborah is the daughter of the late Dr. John T. Dubinski and his wife Anita of Pottstown. She is survived by her brothers, Stephen and his wife Cynthia of Evanston, Wyoming, Ted and his wife Barbara of Troy, NH, Ian & Drew, the children of her close friend Andrea and a host of friends too numerous to count. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Utah at: www.utahhumane.org. Deb would smile knowing that you’re helping her four-legged kids.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.