Deborah M. Nunan, 59, of Perkiomenville, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Bethlehem. Born in Pottstown, she was the loving daughter of the late Francis X. and Pauline C. (Fred) Nunan. Deborah was a 1977 graduate of St. Pius X High School. She started her career working at American Baptist in King of Prussia, then moved on to SKF. She worked the last 28 years as an accountant for Kappa Publishing in Blue Bell. She was a life time member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Pennsburg. Deborah was an avid skier, racquetball player, enjoyed camping and traveling (making it to all 50 states). She was an active pro-life supporter. She followed in her mother’s footsteps and worked the polls at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sassamansville for many years. Surviving are two sisters, Ruth A. Yobs and husband, William and Diane M. Heffentrager and husband, Robert; her four brothers, Mark E. Nunan, Sr. and wife, Jutta, Quentin “Rocky” M. Nunan and wife, Ann, Marion P. Nunan and wife, Linda and Joseph K. Nunan; and her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, David Nunan and his wife, Rosemary. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 1325 Klinerd Road, Pennsburg, PA 18073 with Rev. Robert A. Roncase officiating. A burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a viewing the evening before on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington Street, East Greenville, PA. There will be no viewing at the church. Offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.
Published in The Mercury on June 2, 2019