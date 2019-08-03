The Mercury Obituaries
Debra R. Gaugler-Spencer, 59, of Sassamansville, wife of Dale Spencer, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital Tower Health. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond V. Gaugler and Ethel V. (Schoenly) Gaugler. Debra graduated Boyertown High and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts from Shippensburg University. She worked for over thirty years as a social worker/supervisor with Montgomery County Office of Aging and Adult Services. She was also an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Sassamansville. Surviving are two sisters, Dawn, wife of Lawrence Hydock and Diane, wife of Joseph McGlinchey along with a niece and several nephews. Debra was predeceased by a step brother, Donald Kulp. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1809 Hoffmansville Rd. PO Box 370 Sassamansville PA. A viewing will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shares of Faith C/O St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc is in charge of arrangements.(www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 4, 2019
